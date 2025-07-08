Chiefs’ O-line Has Work to Do to Climb Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as a franchise without many flaws. They have punched their ticket to three straight AFC Championships and Super Bowl appearances. However, one of the biggest flaws that eventually played a huge part in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was the offensive line.
The Chiefs' offensive line had its fair share of holes last season, leading to quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked the most in his career. Against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes was sacked six times, which was a season high and the most he's ever been sacked in his playoff experience.
Keeping Mahomes upright gives the Chiefs the best chance at winning, and with that in mind, the Chiefs addressed their offensive line this offseason. Signing veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal, as well as using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Josh Simmons, were both good signs for the franchise.
With training camp approaching, the Chiefs' offensive line will likely continue to be a topic of conversation. With Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo competing for the left guard position and Moore and Simmons competing for the left tackle position, decisions have to be made before Week 1.
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Pro Football Focus's Zoltán Buday created a 2025 NFL offensive line power ranking, preparing fans on what to expect from each NFL franchise's offensive line. In the rankings, the Chiefs' offensive line has much to prove to climb in rank, as they hold the spot of 20.
"While the Chiefs will hope they solved their issues at left tackle via offseason moves, they may regret trading guard Joe Thuney. Free-agent acquisition Jaylon Moore and rookie first-round pick Josh Simmons are the candidates to protect Patrick Mahomes’ left side after Kansas City's disastrous left tackle situation last season," Buday wrote.
"The interior duo of center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith prevents this unit from ranking lower, but unless Moore or Simmons can step up immediately, we might see the worst Chiefs offensive line of recent years in 2025."
If the Chiefs can improve their offensive line woes from a year ago, they have a strong chance at making another deep run into the playoffs.
