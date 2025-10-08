Reviewing The Chiefs' Week 5's Starting Offensive Line
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the starting offensive line performed in Week 5 of the 2025 campaign.
To Watch the Episode, Click Below:
Below is Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub's thoughts ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown.
Q: On Nikko Remigio and his return game.
TOUB: “Yeah, he’s (Nikko Remigio) solid. He’s a guy I can depend on. I call him the adult in the room; he’s the oldest guy back there (laughter). I like having him back there, especially on kickoff returns because (of) the kind of crazy balls that we’re getting and the way you have to read the kickers and the kickoff coverage, and he’s back there and he does a great job on those little things that people don’t really realize.”
Q: What do you see from Jacksonville’s return game?
TOUB: “Oh really good. Their return game is outstanding. I mean they had a touchdown last week in
(Jaguars WR Parker) Washington, the punt returner, he’s got an unbelievable burst. His get up to full speed is really impressive when you watch tape. Then they got the two rookies back there 36 (Jaguars RB LeQuint Allen Jr.) and 33 (Jaguars RB Bhayshul) Tuten, the 4.28 (40-yard dash time) guy that we loved coming out. But he (Bhayshul Tuten) is explosive and can get around you, he hits it north and south. They got the total package in the return game. (Special Teams Coordinator) Heath Farwell, the coach, does a great job. He was a great player, and now he’s a great coach. I coached against him when he was at Minnesota. We go way back. But he’s doing a great job, and he’s got those guys flying around.”
Q: On the potential rain weather in Jacksonville.
TOUB: “We’re not going to wet the balls or anything like that. We talk about it and say, if it is raining or
the wind, we take that all into factor with our return game. We talked about that this morning. But you
talk about it. I think we have enough experienced guys that we will be able to handle it, and we practice in the rain out here, too.”
