Travis Kelce Carves Out His Next Chiefs Path

The Kansas City Chiefs entered this free agency period with a lot of cap space opened up, and plenty of holes in their roster they need to address. In 2026, they're expected to get back into contention status, and they can't do that with the way their roster is currently constructed.

Their roster was already going to look a lot different with Trent McDuffie getting dealt to the Los Angeles Rams for draft capital. However, another lingering thread was Travis Kelce's future with the team. It initially looked like he was going to retire, but he's decided to come back for a 14th season in the NFL. How has that problem been resolved for the Chiefs?

Running It Back

Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him.



At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay. pic.twitter.com/3yiT63vvYp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Kelce and his agents have informed all the teams interested in him that he will remain in Kansas City for the presumed end of his career. I couldn't imagine him in another jersey, and I'm glad that he made the right choice in staying loyal to the organization that has carved out his Hall of Fame career.

Patrick Mahomes has his favorite target back, and though he's had three consecutive seasons under 1,000 yards and under six scores, that counts for something. The one thing still left in the air is what his contract will look like, but seeing as he's staying loyal to the Chiefs, I'd assume he has their best interest in mind.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That means coming back on a team-friendly deal to help the Chiefs acquire more free agents this offseason. I'd expect this new contract extension to be max two-years, with ideally $23 million split between both of them.

That wouldn't break the bank for the Chiefs, but it'd also be respecting his pedigree, given all that Kelce can offer their offense next season. For the Chiefs, this was a massive win before free agency has officially begun, and also reveals their hand for what they want to do in the draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If Kelce had gone elsewhere, I would've expected Andy Reid to use either of their first-round picks to draft his replacement. Although most of the tight ends on their roster are under contract until 2027, they don't promise the brightest future.

By Kelce coming back, that nearly guarantees a tight end won't be selected by the Chiefs in the first round. They still may elect to look for a young prospect to take over once Kelce has officially retired, but I'd expect that in later rounds.