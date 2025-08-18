Arrowhead Report

WATCH: Chiefs Cornerback Jaylen Watson’s Monday Availability

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson spoke before Monday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson spoke in advance of his club’s workout back at team headquarters on Monday.

To view his comments, watch below.

Q: On what it was like playing through all the injuries last season.

WATSON: “It’s pretty challenging. Like I said last time, (I’m) just trying to get out there and fight for my teammates. (We) had one shot to make history, came (up) short but I wouldn’t change it.”

Q: What differences have you noticed from WR Xavier Worthy going from year one to year two?

WATSON: “He’s super twitchy, on top of his speed, which is hard to guard. His intermediate and short routes have grown a lot. That’s big.”

Q: On what the additions of Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton bring to the defensive back room.

WATSON: “You can never have too many good DB’s. I think depth was an important piece going into this offseason and we filled that and they’ve (Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton) done a great job coming in.”

