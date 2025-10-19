Chiefs' ‘Everybody’s Gotta Eat’ Mantra Sure Seems to Be Working
The Chiefs look like they're all the way back.
On Sunday, Kansas City hammered the Raiders, and things got so bad the team decided to sit quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter. Mahomes was near-perfect on the day, as the team's offense is clicking on all cylinders.
Earlier this week, Reid made a funny quip about the team's receivers using the mantra "E.G.E.", meaning "Everybody's Gotta Eat." Well, on Sunday against Las Vegas, everyone definitely ate.
Mahomes finished his day 26-of-35 for 286 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and 28 yards on four carries. His 126.6 passer rating was good, but what was even more impressive was how he spread the ball around. He completed throws to nine different receivers.
Below is a table with the distribution of catches, yards, and touchdowns.
Player
Catches
Yards
Touchdowns
Travis Kelce
3
54
0
Rashee Rice
7
42
2
Brashard Smith
5
42
0
Tyquan Thornton
1
39
0
JuJu Smith-Schuster
3
35
0
Xavier Worthy
3
35
0
Noah Gray
1
28
0
Hollywood Brown
2
14
1
Isiah Pacheco
1
-3
0
That's a pretty incredible spread.
Rice is the big story here. Sunday was his first game back after serving a six-game suspension. It didn't take him long to get on the board with his first touchdown of the season. Rice's return will only open things up for the rest of the receivers and will make it much easier for everyone else to "eat" as well.
Patrick Mahomes looks like an MVP contender
Over the last four games, Mahomes has been putting up outstanding numbers. After a 1-2 start, the Chiefs have started to roll offensively and their two-time MVP quarterback is orchestrating things perfectly.
In his last four games, including Sunday, Mahomes has completed 102-of-143 passes (71.3%) for 1,131 yards, with 11 touchdowns and one interception. He has added 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The results speak for themselves. In that stretch, Kansas City has gone 3-1 with the only loss coming from a remarkable comeback by the Jaguars. Overall, the Chiefs have gone 4-1 in the last five and have looked like one of the AFC's best teams.
They will host the Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 8 before traveling to Buffalo to face the struggling Bills in Week 9. If Mahomes keeps feeding his hungry receivers, Kansas City could rise back to the top of the conference.