Arrowhead Report

Chiefs’ Offseason Signing Paying Off in a Big Way

The Kansas City Chiefs had to make moves this offseason to compete in 2025, and this addition is doing exactly what's expected of him.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs had a ton of work to do in the offseason to retool their franchise after a heartbreaking and frankly embarrassing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, after getting to three straight Super Bowls, only some adjustments were needed.

The biggest need the Chiefs had this offseason was the offensive line, as Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high number of times and yet still found a way to muscle the franchise to another Super Bowl. The front office quickly learned that Mahomes couldn't do it all by himself.

So general manager Brett Veach and his team went to work to add to the franchise's offensive line, most notably in the form of 2025 first round NFL Draft pick Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, and Jaylon Moore in free agency.

Simmons has proven himself to be a steal for the Chiefs, that is, when he is on the field and healthy, as they could have a player in the making who could be a big star one day. But with Simmons out for the last two weeks, the highest-paid free agent addition in Moore has stepped up to the plate and has hit the opportunity out of the park.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore's Impact

Going into the season, Moore and Simmons fought over the left tackle position, which Simmons ultimately won. However, just because Simmons won the job doesn't mean that Moore stopped working, especially since many doubted his play as a potential starting option for Kansas City in the offseason.

Moore has started two games for the Chiefs this season, both of which have been in place of Simmons.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In seven games played, however, Moore has earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 68.2, ranking him slightly above average and placing him as the 31st best offensive tackle out of the 77 that qualified.

With Simmons' return not yet disclosed, Moore will likely get the starting nod against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night, as the Chiefs look to push their winning ways to three straight games with Moore being a prime helper in doing so.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, don't move that browser because the best in-depth info and breaking news is right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Monday's game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.