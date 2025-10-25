Chiefs’ Offseason Signing Paying Off in a Big Way
The Kansas City Chiefs had a ton of work to do in the offseason to retool their franchise after a heartbreaking and frankly embarrassing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, after getting to three straight Super Bowls, only some adjustments were needed.
The biggest need the Chiefs had this offseason was the offensive line, as Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high number of times and yet still found a way to muscle the franchise to another Super Bowl. The front office quickly learned that Mahomes couldn't do it all by himself.
So general manager Brett Veach and his team went to work to add to the franchise's offensive line, most notably in the form of 2025 first round NFL Draft pick Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, and Jaylon Moore in free agency.
Simmons has proven himself to be a steal for the Chiefs, that is, when he is on the field and healthy, as they could have a player in the making who could be a big star one day. But with Simmons out for the last two weeks, the highest-paid free agent addition in Moore has stepped up to the plate and has hit the opportunity out of the park.
Jaylon Moore's Impact
Going into the season, Moore and Simmons fought over the left tackle position, which Simmons ultimately won. However, just because Simmons won the job doesn't mean that Moore stopped working, especially since many doubted his play as a potential starting option for Kansas City in the offseason.
Moore has started two games for the Chiefs this season, both of which have been in place of Simmons.
In seven games played, however, Moore has earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 68.2, ranking him slightly above average and placing him as the 31st best offensive tackle out of the 77 that qualified.
With Simmons' return not yet disclosed, Moore will likely get the starting nod against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night, as the Chiefs look to push their winning ways to three straight games with Moore being a prime helper in doing so.
