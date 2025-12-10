Reid Updates State of Chiefs’ Offensive Line Ahead of Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – They held up remarkably well in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to Houston and the league’s No. 1 defense, and they got good news on Wednesday.

Kansas City’s battered offensive line for the first time since mid-November had Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith taking reps at practice.

“Yeah, well, we'll see how he does today,” Andy Reid said before Wednesday’s practice. “He'll be in there today, though. Feeling better, though.”

Smith got rolled up while blocking on a run in the Chiefs’ Week 12 win over the Colts Nov. 23, reportedly spraining his ankle in two places. He’s missed the past two games, with Mike Caliendo starting in his place.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At right tackle, starter Jawaan Taylor missed another practice while working his way back from triceps and knee injuries. Taylor has missed the last six quarters, including the second half in the loss at Dallas on Thanksgiving. Jaylon Moore has replaced him.

Six starting left tackles could become seven

Patrick Mahomes has seen six players start at left tackle since the beginning of 2024, and rookie Esa Pole could become No. 7 on Sunday against the Chargers (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris (64) during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pole played 63 of 64 snaps at left tackle in Sunday’s loss to Houston, helping to keep Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson out of the sacks column. Starter Wanya Morris, who’d replaced Week 1 starter Josh Simmons, left after one play with serious lower leg injury. Simmons landed on injured reserve last week after wrist surgery.

“Wanya is going to take a little time here,” Reid explained, “but Jawaan is making progress and we'll just see how he does this this week as he works through this thing.”

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) celebrates after a game against the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 42-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

If Taylor can't go

If Taylor works through the injury and still can’t go on Sunday, the team could use the same tackle tandem it used last week – Moore at right tackle and Pole on the left.

Pole, whose name is pronounced ESS-uh POH-lay, is a fascinating story. Signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Washington State, the rookie didn’t make the team in the final roster reduction. Claimed on waivers by the Jets, he spent the season’s first half in New York until the Chiefs got him back last month.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“We took him originally, just because we thought he'd be a good player,” Reid recalled. “You’ve got to juggle the numbers, which is always a challenge, and so he got poached there. And

when he got unpoached, we poached him. Prettty simple. We got him back here as quickly as we could.”

Pole got into the game as quickly as he could last week, the second offensive snap. And if he needs to start again, Reid has some stern advice.

“Yeah, would be good to see him again,” Reid said, “if he's got to be in there. He showed some nice things. It's always a challenge the second time when they have tape on you. So, if you're getting in there, you better keep practicing and detailing your work.”

