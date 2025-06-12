What Analyst Believes is Needed to Get Mahomes' Stats Up
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has struggled over the last couple of seasons, lacking the explosiveness that they have shown in the past. The Chiefs' offense has still been efficient, but now, when they score points, it is mostly because their offensive drives are long and they have to work hard on the offensive side to achieve their goals.
We know that the Chiefs' offense can be explosive, especially with the best head coaching and player caller in the National Football League in Andy Reid and with the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes. It is there, but we have not seen it in a long time. The offensive line has a big part to do with that, and that is why they addressed some of those positions this offseason and in the draft.
Something that the Chiefs have to do better in the 2025 season is give Mahomes the help he needs. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League, but he cannot do it all the time by himself. We saw that in the Super Bowl loss. He got them there but then they got exposed for the whole game and could not do anything on the offensive side of the ball.
Heading into the new season, if the Chiefs want to get back to the big game and win it, they are going to have reliable weapons on the field and protect Mahomes way better than they did last season. Mahomes did not have a season like he would have liked last season, but is looking to come back strong next season and has been looking at ways to improve this offseason.
What needs to happen for ' stats to return to an elite level? Asked Dan Graziano of ESPN.
Well, it would certainly help if the Chiefs could protect him better. Can the combination of free agent signee Jaylon Moore and first-round rookie Josh Simmons help shore up the tackle position? Will second-year lineman Kingsley Suamataia be better at guard than he was last season at left tackle?
Getting Rashee Rice back from his knee injury will help the WR corps, as should a full season from Hollywood Brown. The Chiefs may never again be as explosive as they were in the early Mahomes days with Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and prime Travis Kelce. But the offense has shown it can be efficient and effective when the O-line is right.
