Storybook Sunday: Timeline This Player Lived Was Unbelievable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid wasn’t about to let him go unacknowledged in the victorious locker room late into the evening. The clock had yet to hit midnight on Jaylon Moore’s Cinderella Sunday.
“By the way,” Reid told his team before wrapping up his postgame speech, “the big man, 77, get up here, dude.”
Somewhat surprised by the unexpected recognition, Moore humbly walked to the center of the room to break down his team.
“I love you’all boys,” Moore said, arms raised. “Family on 3.”
From family to family
He couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate word. Not only did Moore help his Chiefs family during those 24 hours of Sunday, Oct. 12; he also welcomed a new addition to his own family.
The timeline of Moore’s day was unbelievable. It started with the birth of daughter Selah, who’ll grow up with this story of the day she was born.
Less than 18 hours before kickoff, her 6-4, 311-pound dad couldn’t sleep at the hospital. After all, beds there are made for average-sized humans.
Then, about 11 hours later when the Chiefs held a gameday walkthrough, Moore’s position coach Andy Heck told him that Josh Simmons was questionable for personal reasons. Heck had trust that Moore could answer the call – against the team from his hometown -- and so did Patrick Mahomes.
“I have all the faith in the world in Jaylon,” Mahomes said after the game. “I mean, he came here to do what he did today. I mean, go out there and go against one of the premier pass rushers in the league and handle his own.
“And so that speaks to his professionalism, getting better and better through work, throughout the week, and being prepared to play at any moment. And he went out there and showcased the type of player that he is.”
Stay ready to be ready
The type of player he was, Moore said, was the result of staying ready. He’d taken reps at most positions along the offensive line, but playing four years under the wing of perennial All-Pro Trent Williams gave Moore the confidence he needed Sunday night.
“I feel like the biggest thing is mental reps,” Moore said after the game, courtesy of KSHB’s Tod Palmer. “This is Year 5 for me, so I've had a good amount of reps. I’m not saying all of it is mental, but most of it is upstairs and just making sure I'm being intentional with my work during the week.”
That premier pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, was held to one sack and struggled to beat the first-time Chiefs starter. Moore didn’t give up much pressure until Al-Quadin Muhammad sacked Mahomes late in the game.
“I thought he was just solid,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “He did a nice job. He was going against an All-Pro player 50 percent of the time, so that’s a tough ask without playtime. But he handled it.
“I love the way he handles himself during the week and how he practices fast and aggressive during the week. And he never hangs his head, that I’m not playing or this or that. He just gets in there and bears down. So, I think that paid off for him once this thing happened. He was solid in the run game, too, run and pass.”
Reid said Monday that Simmons’ personal situation is uncertain, and whether the rookie returns in time to start again on Sunday against the Raiders is undetermined.
