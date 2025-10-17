Chiefs Add Defensive Lineman to Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs added veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to their injury report on Thursday. The former Las Vegas lineman has an elbow injury, but was still full participation at Thursday’s practice.
A 6-6, 295-pound veteran in his seventh year out of Notre Dame, Tiller signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this past offseason. He’s been a regular in the defensive-line rotation this season, with one sack and two tackles for loss in six games.
He spent parts of two seasons (2022-23) with the Raiders, where he posted two sacks and a fumble recovery.
One rookie back at practice, another still absent
As the Chiefs (3-3) prepare to host the Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City rookie Brashard Smith (illness) returned to full status after missing practice on Wednesday. The only Chiefs player that didn’t participate was rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who’s been absent since at least Sunday for personal reasons.
Every other Kansas City player listed on Thursday’s injury report was full participation.
Raiders update
The Raiders are a different story. For a second straight day, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) and tight end Brock Bowers (knee) missed practice, putting their availability for Sunday’s game firmly in doubt. Meyers is the team’s leading receiver while Bowers in 2024 established the NFL’s single-season rookie record with 112 catches.
Although Las Vegas got somewhat good news with the return of running back/returner Dylan Laube (limited, hamstring), the Raiders also added two more wide receivers, Alex Bachman (limited ankle) and Justin Shorter (did not participate, illness).
Nagy confident in Moore
For the Chiefs, Simmons’ absence all but ensures Jaylon Moore will make a second consecutive start at left tackle. While there was no update on Simmons Thursday, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said the team has full trust in Moore.
Nagy cited Moore’s experience over his first four NFL seasons in the shadow of Trent Williams and his mental strength. He also mentioned offensive line coach Andy Heck’s foresight.
“And then the third part, too, is Coach Heck does a great job of being able to rotate guys in practice. And so, you throw all those three together, and then all of a sudden you get kind of a short-notice, quick deal that, ‘Hey, you're going to start and play against one of the best defensive ends in the game.’”
That was Aidan Hutchinson last week. This week, Moore and right tackle Jawaan Taylor might face even more of a challenge in the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.
