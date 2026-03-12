Latest Reports on Maxx Crosby Brings Bad News for Chiefs
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders and the entire NFL were blindsided when the Baltimore Ravens rescinded their offer and backed out of a trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, which both teams agreed upon last week.
On Friday night, the Ravens and Raiders struck a blockbuster trade involving the 28-year-old pass rusher, with Baltimore sending a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick.
What the Ravens did has been heavily scrutinized around the league. Not only is revoking a deal because of concerns pertaining to a physical, which every team interested in acquiring Crosby was aware of, as the star pass rusher recently underwent meniscus surgery a couple of months ago. Additionally, the timing of Baltimore's decision was poor, as several teams, including the Raiders, invested significant money in free agents during the legal tampering window, which opened on Monday.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider, Dianna Russini, made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, stating, "There's a good chance that Max Crosby is a Raider for [2026]."
What This Means for the Chiefs
I know that I've said in recent weeks that Kansas City would prefer Crosby to stay in Las Vegas, rather than the Raiders compiling additional draft capital. However, based on the free agent acquisitions the Raiders have orchestrated, adding Crosby back into the fold creates a daunting situation within the AFC West and for the Chiefs.
Yes, recouping multiple first-round picks for Crosby would have been beneficial for Las Vegas' future, but now that we know where the roster currently stands, the Raiders' playoff aspirations are legitimate, and Crosby's presumed return solidifies that notion.
There is still a chance that the seven-year veteran is dealt at some point this offseason, but Las Vegas may not receive another package as good as what the Ravens initially agreed to. Because of that, the Raiders may feel better off keeping Crosby.
Would Keeping Crosby Make Raiders Legitimate AFC West Contenders?
Even before what transpired on Tuesday, Las Vegas should have been considered as a potential playoff team with a surplus of additions in free agency. If Crosby is not moved and suits up for the Raiders in 2026, they could shock the NFL and make a push for the AFC West.
Now, that's not saying that Las Vegas will end up winning the division, but the Chiefs failed to win the AFC West for the first time in 10 years. It will be a tall task for Kansas City to reclaim the divisional throne, and with the Raiders potentially a legitimate operation next season, it will make it more difficult to accomplish in 2026.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.