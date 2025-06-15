Chiefs-Bills Will Have More Riding On It in 2025
One of the more anticipated matchups every season in the National Football League is when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs and Bills consistently put on classic after classic, whether the game is held during the regular season or the playoffs.
As we know, the Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Bills in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign. Not only is it the final game before Kansas City gets its bye week, but it's the first time these two franchises will be playing one another since the Chiefs defeated Buffalo in the AFC Championship to advance to their third straight Super Bowl back at the start of 2025.
Looking ahead, still months away from the beginning of the season, the Chiefs and Bills game seems to have more riding on it than recent seasons, especially seeing the latest quarterback rankings released by Chris Simms.
Simms invoked emotion from several fans and analysts with his rankings, which placed Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback going into the new season. Ahead of him and ranking as the second-best quarterback going into 2025 is Bills quarterback and reigning MVP winner Josh Allen.
Even without Simms providing his rankings, other analysts debate who's better between Mahomes and Allen. In fact, on a recent episode of Check The Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson, the two were split on who is the best quarterback going into the new season.
"I believe the best quarterback, right now, is Josh Allen," Monson said. "He's become the guy. For years, it was Patrick Mahomes. Obviously, Brady, when that generation went, Mahomes took over. The start of Mahomes' career was absolutely mind-blowing. The last couple of years, though, he's not been that guy."
While Monson believed Allen is the best quarterback the NFL has to offer, Palazzolo still believes the best quarterback moniker belongs to Mahomes.
"When we have these best player debates, it doesn't mean at every point of their career they were the best," Palazzolo said. "There were points in (Tom) Brady's career where there were two or three year stretches where you say, "Oh, I'd rather take Peyton Manning, I'd rather take Aaron Rodgers over this
two-year stretch."
"I'll still say the body of work for Mahomes says outlasts Allen and Lamar, but it's it's really close for me."
Going into that Week 9 matchup, if this debate is still being had come that time, the winner of the game would surely help one of the quarterbacks' cases.
