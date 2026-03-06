Chiefs Have Every Reason to Be Ecstatic About D.J. Moore Trade

With the free agency pool not as deep as in years past, several teams are addressing roster needs by acquiring established players through trades. Evidently, there have been four marquee trades this week, just days after the conclusion of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. These moves also illustrate how much teams' executives communicate with each other during the combine, as the parameters of the trades are materialized during the event.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills sent a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Here are a couple of takeaways from the Bills acquiring Moore from the Bears and how it affects the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Buffalo Added a Receiver, This Benefits Kansas City in the Long Run

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) argues an offensive pass interference call against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It almost feels like the Bills succumbed to the outside noise from social media and sports talk shows, which had made it even more clear that Buffalo had a wide receiver issue. Yes, Moore is currently positioned to be the WR1 in an offense led by Josh Allen, but giving up a second-round pick and inheriting an expensive contract for a declining pass-catcher was perplexing, to say the least.

Barring a renegotiation, the #Bills will acquire WR D.J. Moore on a 4 year, $98M contract that includes:



2026: $24.5M ($23M gtd)

2027: $24.5M*

2028: $24.5M

2029: $24.5M



*$15.5M of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 13th. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 5, 2026

Yes, Buffalo technically improved its wide receiver corps, but Moore will be 29 years old before the start of next season, and his production has been on a steady downward trajectory since 2023. Some of that has to do with quarterback play, but Moore has demonstrated several troubling tendencies of quitting on plays and not running routes all the way through.

Could Chicago be Making a Move for Maxx Crosby?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Bears were able to unload a contract that seemed unmovable, as Moore has four years and $98 million remaining on his deal. Chicago also freed up $16.5 million in the process, taking the team from over $7.5 million over the cap to $8.1 million under the cap. Chicago then released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, which freed up another $15 million in cap space. While the combination of an outgoing fifth-round pick for an incoming second-round pick equated to third-round value, fetching the 60th-overall pick is all that matters.

The Bears have been linked with Crosby, who could be on the trade market, as the Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild. ESPN's Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, made an appearance on the ESPN 100 radio show, Waddle and Silvy, and poured cold water on Crosby joining the Bears.

Adam Schefter was just on @WaddleandSilvy.



- Didn’t seem convinced Maxx Crosby gets dealt but did say he doesn’t see the #Bears in the driver’s seat for a deal right now.



- Thinks they’ll go cheaper than Linderbaum at C (Biadasz/Cushenberry).



- No ties to Hendrickson. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 5, 2026

While that may be the case at the moment, there is still plenty of time to orchestrate a trade if the Raiders' asking price lowers or if Las Vegas is unable to find a trade partner elsewhere. Regardless, Chicago has accumulated additional ammo to throw in a potential trade package for a difference-making edge rusher.