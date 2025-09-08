Chiefs' Priest Holmes Historic Streak Is On the Line
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hard to believe, it’s been a quarter century since Priest Holmes put up some of the most impressive rushing numbers in Chiefs history.
Holmes led the NFL with 1,555 rushing yards in his first season with the Chiefs, 2001, then ranked first in the league with 21 rushing touchdowns in 2002 and 27 in 2003.
Now, another former league rushing champion is approaching one of Holmes’ impressive marks. Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday became just the fourth player since 2000 to record a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games, including the postseason.
He joined Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (12 consecutive games in 2004 with the Chargers), Jonathan Taylor (11 in 2021 with the Colts) and Holmes (11 in 2002 with the Chiefs).
Jacobs, who the Raiders allowed to leave in free agency and sign with Green Bay in 2024, needs a rushing touchdown on Thursday Night Football at home against Washington to match the mark set by Holmes and Taylor.
Jacobs' streak began in Week 11 last season
Jacobs, who had 66 yards in the Packers’ 27-13 win over division-rival Detroit on Sunday, began his streak in Week 11 last year. He also had rushed for a touchdown in the Packers’ wild-card loss against the Eagles, four weeks before Philadelphia beat Kansas City in Super Bowl 59.
A first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2019 draft, Jacobs spent his first four years in the AFC West with the Raiders. The franchise surprisingly opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on the running back’s rookie contract before the 2023 season. His response was to the lead the league with 1,653 rushing yards that year.
Then, he left to sign a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. The Chiefs were glad to see him leave their division. He owns a 4.8-yards-per-carry average with five rushing TDs against Kansas City in his career.
Holmes was one of a kind
In 2002 with the Chiefs, Holmes registered four rushing touchdowns in a Week 1 win at Cleveland, was held out of the end zone in Week 2, then rushed for TDs in 11 straight games.
Undrafted in 1997 out of Texas, Holmes signed with the Ravens as a college free agent. Primarily a backup to Jamal Lewis during his time in Baltimore (1997-2000), Holmes helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2000 before signing with the Chiefs.
In 65 career games with Kansas City, Holmes had 6,070 yards on 1,321 carries (4.6 avg.) with 76 rushing touchdowns. Including seven TD receptions, he ended his career with a Chiefs franchise-record 83 total touchdowns.
