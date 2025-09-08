Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Priest Holmes Historic Streak Is On the Line

Running back could match Holmes' 24-year-old streak on Thursday night.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) on a 63-yard touchdown run in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) on a 63-yard touchdown run in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hard to believe, it’s been a quarter century since Priest Holmes put up some of the most impressive rushing numbers in Chiefs history.

Holmes led the NFL with 1,555 rushing yards in his first season with the Chiefs, 2001, then ranked first in the league with 21 rushing touchdowns in 2002 and 27 in 2003.

November 11, 2007; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes (31) heads downfield in the third quarter for a gain in the Chiefs 27-11 loss to the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Now, another former league rushing champion is approaching one of Holmes’ impressive marks. Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday became just the fourth player since 2000 to record a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games, including the postseason.

He joined Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (12 consecutive games in 2004 with the Chargers), Jonathan Taylor (11 in 2021 with the Colts) and Holmes (11 in 2002 with the Chiefs).

Jacobs, who the Raiders allowed to leave in free agency and sign with Green Bay in 2024, needs a rushing touchdown on Thursday Night Football at home against Washington to match the mark set by Holmes and Taylor.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacobs' streak began in Week 11 last season

Jacobs, who had 66 yards in the Packers’ 27-13 win over division-rival Detroit on Sunday, began his streak in Week 11 last year. He also had rushed for a touchdown in the Packers’ wild-card loss against the Eagles, four weeks before Philadelphia beat Kansas City in Super Bowl 59.

A first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2019 draft, Jacobs spent his first four years in the AFC West with the Raiders. The franchise surprisingly opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on the running back’s rookie contract before the 2023 season. His response was to the lead the league with 1,653 rushing yards that year.

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Then, he left to sign a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. The Chiefs were glad to see him leave their division. He owns a 4.8-yards-per-carry average with five rushing TDs against Kansas City in his career.

Holmes was one of a kind

In 2002 with the Chiefs, Holmes registered four rushing touchdowns in a Week 1 win at Cleveland, was held out of the end zone in Week 2, then rushed for TDs in 11 straight games.

Undrafted in 1997 out of Texas, Holmes signed with the Ravens as a college free agent. Primarily a backup to Jamal Lewis during his time in Baltimore (1997-2000), Holmes helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2000 before signing with the Chiefs.

Nov 30, 2003; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes (31) in action against San Diego Chargers defensive end Otis Leverette (93) at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

In 65 career games with Kansas City, Holmes had 6,070 yards on 1,321 carries (4.6 avg.) with 76 rushing touchdowns. Including seven TD receptions, he ended his career with a Chiefs franchise-record 83 total touchdowns.

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI