Reid, Carroll to Extend Ageless List on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pete Carroll extends an NFL record every game he steps on the Raiders’ sideline.

Oldest head coach in league history.

He’ll be 74 years and 111 days when he coaches what could be his final Raiders game on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). But if, as expected, Carroll doesn’t return next season, Sunday’s game will mark a ceremonial baton passing.

Watch Andy Reid discuss below...

Andy Reid would become the NFL’s oldest active head coach. And as of this week, Reid is also now the ninth-oldest coach in league annals, 67 years and 291 days old on Sunday. That’s four days older than Ted Marchibroda (67 years, 287 days) when he concluded his NFL career at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens in 1998.

Despite a 6-10 record, his first losing season in 13 years at the reins of the Chiefs and first time he’s home for the playoffs since 2014, of course Reid will return next season. Or will he?

“No, listen, I think I'm coming back, right?” Reid said Monday afternoon. “If they'll have me back. You never know in this business. So that's, you know, that's a tough one, but I plan on it, yeah.”

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his team against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Asteroid headed for Earth

Those on-the-record comments that he plans to return are one thing, but if “this business” somehow prevents Reid from continuing employment as Chiefs head coach – well, that’s an asteroid headed straight for Earth.

Familiarity breeds contempt, yes. But not when the topic of conversation is head coach of the Chiefs.

Oct 31, 2011; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley throws a football before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Remember the Frank Gansz Era?

Chiefs fans should be careful for what they wish. Remember Romeo Crennel and Todd Haley? How about Frank Gansz?

Together on Sunday, Carroll and Reid (141 years) will just miss the single-game league record for oldest combined coaches in an NFL game. Bill Belichick and Crennel combined for 142 years when they met on Nov. 22, 2020, at NRG Stadium.

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (right) and head coach Bill Belichick talk with Houston Texans advisor Romeo Crennel (left) before the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Crennel and his Houston Texans beat Belichick, 27-20, on that day.

But Carroll and Reid are sure to combine for something entertaining, in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“It's Raider week,” Reid added Friday, “and so I know they'll be fired up, and our guys will be fired up. They're a well-coached team. We all know that. And they've been banged up a little bit like we've been banged up, so things have gone a little different direction than probably either of us thought they would go. But it'll be a heck of a game.”

