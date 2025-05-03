Chiefs' Simmons' Health Moving in the Right Direction
The 2025 Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp has officially begun, as the draftees start their journey in the National Football League. The Chiefs were able to draft seven new players for the franchise, being headlined by their first-round selection of offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
After falling to the Chiefs with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have looked forward to getting Simmons up and going. With the league consensus being that Simmons would have been a top pick if it wasn't for his injury, the Chiefs look to rehab him properly to get him ready for the season.
When addressing the media following the first day of camp, Simmons touched on his health status and how much he will be able to participate in, alongside his teammates.
"I'll be getting my toes wet," Simmons said. "Right now, everything is on rehab, so whenever the trainers and whatever the trainers will have me doing is kind of what I'll be doing."
Simmons experienced a pretty serious left knee injury that sidelined him for the final 10 games of his collegiate career. Looking unstoppable when he was healthy on the field, the Chiefs are looking to get the most out of their first round draft pick, as his health is the main priority.
The Chiefs first rounder also gave the Chiefs Kingdom a little insight of what he will be doing from now until the start of official training camp.
"That's one of the conversations I will have to have with the trainers."
Obviously going from a top prospect to almost falling out of the first round is no good feeling, as Simmons described how that injury has played in his rehab procedures.
"I was super frustrated, it was the biggest season we had and everybody had all the tools to win a Natty," Simmons said. "I had to grow up and put all that frustration into rehab and, you know, just get after it."
Head coach Andy Reid revealed on draft night that he believes Simmons will be ready for training camp, as Simmons continues to make strides in the right direction to be a contributor for Kansas City.
