Which Grade Did the Chiefs Earn for the Preseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs will play football at the start of the month of September, taking on their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil. But before we got to the start of the regular season, the Chiefs had to make their way through the preseason.
While the Chiefs have dropped four straight games, Super Bowl LIX and their three preseason games, there shouldn't be panic within or beyond the organization. When the starting players were on the field during the preseason, they looked not to miss a beat, yet the depth chart has been hit or miss.
With that said, given how the Chiefs performed this offseason, which grade should the Chiefs be given for their preseason pursuit? According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Chiefs' preseason gets an overall grade of an A, in part due to how well the left side of the offensive line has performed.
- "The most underrated story in the NFL right now is that the Kansas City Chiefs have totally revamped the left side of the offensive line. First-round rookie Josh Simmons has blossomed into a set-and-forget piece at left tackle, and 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia has transitioned from tackle to left guard splendidly," Sullivan wrote.
- "Patrick Mahomes was sacked more than any other time in his career last season and may have cost them the opportunity for the NFL's first-ever three-peat. If they fixed that with these changes to the left side, it's a massive development." Grade: A
What to Expect from the O-Line
The Chiefs' offensive line was a major reason for their downfall last season. With several players getting rotated on the offensive line, Mahomes got brought down 36 times during the regular season last year, which was less than ideal. The front office didn't panic; they acted.
Drafting Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft, bringing in Jaylon Moore, and instilling trust in second-year player Kingsley Suamataia will be the saving graces to the left side of the offensive line. But all three will need to stay consistent throughout the season.
With the franchise needing to ensure its offensive line can stay strong, if this preseason proved anything, the Chiefs have something to look forward to in 2025.
