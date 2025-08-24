The Top Chiefs Rookies Throughout the Preseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have checked off almost everything they needed to this offseason as Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, gets closer day by day. Concluding their preseason action with a loss to the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs look to march forward into the 2025 campaign.
This offseason was met with several changes and improvements. Following the Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs needed to ace both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. While it's too early to tell with both, Kansas City's draft class displayed promising signs that Brett Veach is the man when it comes to adding drafted talent.
With the AFC West rivalry renewing on Friday, Sept 5, to begin the season, let's take a look at some of the top performers from the preseason out of the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Simmons
The Chiefs look to have struck gold with Josh Simmons, but all in all, the other 31 NFL franchises practically handed him to Kansas City. With the Chiefs needing a player to help ensure the offensive line on the left side, Simmons has quickly proven to be the player to fit and fill that exact need.
Throughout the preseason, Simmons made leaps and bounds in his injury recovery and fought his way to being a top left tackle starting option. In the final preseason game against the Bears, Simmons hit the field with the rest of the starting players, which should only bode well going into the new season.
Simmons will need to continuously learn to uphold his first-round draft selection, but from where he was to begin the preseason to where he is now, the Chiefs made the right decision by not letting him pass with the 32nd overall pick.
Jeffrey Bassa
Quietly picked up in the draft, fifth-rounder Jeffrey Bassa has come to play since donning a Chiefs uniform. Whether he gets used on special teams or is a member of the linebacker crew, Bassa has shown that regardless of where he was taken, his love for football is what drives him to succeed.
Bassa collected multiple tackles during the preseason and was an asset wherever the franchise needed him. Possessing a Swiss Army Knife set of skills, the Chiefs can't go wrong trying to find a spot for Bassa throughout the season on the roster.
Jalen Royals
Royals has seemingly met expectation after expectation put on him this preseason. With the wide receiving room in Kansas City needed to lead the franchise back to the playoffs, Royals has the tools to do that. Throughout the three preseason games, Royals showed he can be used in the receiving game and on special teams.
