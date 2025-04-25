Are the Chiefs Set On Offensive Line?
The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash with their first-round draft pick, selecting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. The newest Chief was highly mocked to land in Kansas City, and now that it's official, the Chiefs organization couldn't be happier.
On Thursday, both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach addressed the media to discuss the pick, revealing high praise for the new man in town. With an overall consensus that Simmons would be a Top 10 player if not for his injury, the Chiefs made one of the smarter pick ups they could at the back end of the draft.
Following the Super Bowl defeat, which saw the Chiefs' offensive line fall apart on multiple occasions, the addition of Simmons should help solidify the need on the left side. Having played left tackle with the Buckeyes, Simmons would slide nicely into the offensive scheme.
That shouldn't immediately push newly signed offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to the side, however, as the Chiefs front office put a two year investment on him. Moore, much like Simmons, has upside and should be in the hunt to compete for a starting role come NFL Training Camp.
Head coach Andy Reid informed the media that he fully expects Simmons to be healthy for Training Camp, which is only a good sign for the future. The offensive line should likely now be in a better position than it was at season's end, especially with the competition happening within the players.
Coach Reid also disclosed earlier this week that both Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will be fighting for the left guard role going into next season. A little competition has never hurt anyone, as these two will be looking to bring their A-Game down in Training Camp to earn a role for 2025.
With more to come in the 2025 NFL Draft, it should be interesting to see what direction the franchise leans going forward. If this one move is it for the offensive line, it allows the franchise some stability going into the new year and the future to protect Patrick Mahomes.
