NFL Expert Has Chiefs' Simmons as Favorite Pick of 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs potentially got the steal of the draft. The Chiefs took one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Simmons was one of the best offensive linemen in his class, but the reason he fell to the Chiefs at the end of the first round was because of his injury he suffered last season.
The Chiefs' biggest need in the 2025 draft was offensive line help. Simmons brings a lot of help to the Chiefs' offensive line, which struggled tremendously last season. That was the biggest thing for the Chiefs this offseason: finding players that can come in and help protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes better than last season. And that is exactly what Simmons is expected to do and what he brings to the table.
The Chiefs are taking a chance with Simmons that no other NFL team wanted to. And for the Chiefs, it will not be the first time we see them taking a chance on a player that no other team wanted. Simmons will be ready to start in his rookie season if he has to, and will do his best to make sure no one gets to Mahomes.
ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler has Simmons as his favorite draft pick of the 2025 draft class.
"Offensive tackle Josh Simmons to the Chiefs (No. 32). My favorite picks typically come with some level of risk but tremendous upside. Simmons embodies that. Multiple scouts told me his tape was the best of any offensive tackle. Injury concerns are there, but if Kansas City maximizes Simmons' potential, it has a premier left tackle for Patrick Mahomes' next chapter," said Fowler.
Jason Reid of ESPN also had Simmons has his favorite pick of the draft.
"Simmons to the Chiefs. He could have been a top-five pick if he hadn't sustained a knee injury in October. He displays a rare combination of power and quickness at the position. The Chiefs expect him to be ready by training camp," said Reid.
The Chiefs' offense can look a whole lot different with Simmons on the offensive line next season. It is going to be interesting to see what role and impact he has next season.
