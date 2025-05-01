SI Named Chiefs' Josh Simmons Favorite Draft Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs potentially got the steal of the draft. The Chiefs took one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Simmons was one of the best offensive linemen in his class, but the reason he fell to the Chiefs at the end of the first round was because of his injury he suffered last season.
The Chiefs' biggest need in the 2025 draft was offensive line help. Simmons brings a lot of help to the Chiefs' offensive line, which struggled tremendously last season.
The Chiefs will now get going in finding out where Simmons will play on the offensive line. Simmons brings a lot to the Chiefs, as he can protect the quarterback and create running lanes for the running backs.
The team should be better next season because of Simmons. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the best, but last season was the most Mahomes got sacked in his career. The Chiefs now have a much-improved offensive line heading into the 2025 season.
If the Chiefs' offensive line plans out and plays well, the Chiefs will be a dangerous team that no team will want to see next season.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated named Simmons has his best pick in the first round.
"Without a season-ending torn patellar in October that may limit his availability for training camp and the start of his rookie season, Simmons could have gone in the first half of the opening round—he’s that talented. The Chiefs gave free agent left tackle Jaylon Moore a two-year deal worth up to $30 million, and Moore can hold things down before Simmons gets healthy. But when he’s back, Simmons has the skill to be the franchise left tackle Kansas City has lacked in recent seasons," said Flick.
The Chiefs once again got a steal with the 32nd overall pick. The Chiefs have done a great job of finding the best players, no matter what pick they had. Now they have a much improved roster, and now they will get to work.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.