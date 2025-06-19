Big Deal For Chiefs' Trey Smith Showing Up to Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to fix their offensive line problems before the start of the 2025 season to find success. The Chiefs did not have a good offensive line last season, and now they have made some moves to get better, but they still will need to find out who the best starting five up front is. The Chiefs will be better next season, but they still will need to prove it.
Last season, it was a wreck for the Chiefs' up front. They could not figure out what starting five they were sending out there each week. It was trouble from the get-go, and they did not address it until this offseason because we all saw what happened to them in their Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs made sure that they were not gonna go into the new season with the same offensive line.
The Chiefs kept guard Trey Smith on their roster this offseason. Smith was one of the better offensive linemen for the team last season, and he is a good overall guard in the NFL. A lot of people thought that Smith was going to go to another team because the Chiefs were not going to re-sign him. But the Chiefs did not re-sign; instead, they franchised-tagged him to keep him for at least the 2025 season.
That was a big move by the Chiefs because they had already traded away Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. Losing Smith would have been another huge loss for them. But he will be with the team come next season. And another good thing is that Smith is at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp this week. Sometimes we see players hold out when they get franchised tagged.
"After skipping out on the Chiefs' voluntary portion of offseason workouts, starting right guard Trey Smith was present for Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, as noted by KSHB 41 News," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.
"Earlier this offseason, Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Smith, which puts him under contract for the 2025 season at $23.4 million fully guaranteed."
"Despite being secured for this upcoming year, Smith is looking for some long-term security in the form of an extension. Whenever that's the case, there's the question of whether said player will show up to these workouts or hold out until a new deal is reached. The fact that Smith was in attendance provides some optimism that a deal to keep him in K.C. for the long haul could be on the horizon."
