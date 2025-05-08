Experts on What Impact Chiefs' Draft Class Make
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, along with head coach Andy Reid, have done an excellent job in drafting the right kind of players that best fit their team and scheme. They seem to have done it again in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs' newest draft class looks promising. A lot of new faces with a lot of talent, and they fill in the biggest holes the Chiefs had on both sides of the ball.
The Chiefs were once again picking at the bottom of most rounds in the 2025 draft, but they found value in every pick they selected. The Chiefs did a lot of the right things in this year's draft that have set them up for success not only in 2025 but in the future with the new class. The Chiefs started by taking arguably the best offensive linemen in the draft.
Then, the Chiefs attacked the defensive side of the ball in the middle rounds. Taking players that should have gone much higher. They found good value in the defensive players they took in the second and third rounds.
They also gave the offense another weapon to work with by drafting a wide receiver in the fourth round. In the fifth they took another defensive player and with their final pick, they took a talented running back that was a steal in the seventh round.
"Kansas City Chiefs. If general manager Brett Veach is right about Josh Simmons, the Chiefs got one of the best recent left tackle prospects with the last pick of the first round," said Senior NFL writer Jason Reid. "That's called high value. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott could be an impact rotational player immediately and a consistent starter eventually. Fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals is great after the catch and could be helpful early in the return game. Even seventh-round running back Brashard Smith can provide a boost to the running game."
The Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class will be fun to watch next season and for many years to come. With the coaching staff that the Chiefs have and from watching how they develop players in the past, there is no question that this class will be set up for success at the NFL level.
