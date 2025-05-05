Chiefs' Brashard Smith on Rookie Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs have a new running back in town. Brashard Smith was drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The value he brings to the Chiefs is much more than just a running back. Smith can also play wide receiver. Smith is another running back the Chiefs will be adding to their depth chart now. He will need to make the roster, but has a good chance to do so.
Smith also gives the Chiefs a different look coming out of the backfield. He is quick, explosive, and is a good catching back. That is one part of his game that makes him a talented running back. Whether he is catching the ball or running it, we can make something happen. It is not the first time the Chiefs have found a talented running back in the seventh round of a draft.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs took now starting running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round of that draft. Since then, Pacheco has taken over as the Chiefs' lead back. The team is looking to do the same with Smith. Smith should have gone much higher in the draft, but since it was a deep running back class, the Chiefs got a steal by taking him in the last round.
The Chiefs' last season did not have a good run game, and now they are looking at ways they can make it better in 2025. Adding Smith to the mix can take the run game to another level and keep fresh legs on the field.
The Chiefs opened up rookie minicamp, and this is what Smith had to say about his first time in the building as a Chief.
"I expected to come in and learn and pick up from all the coaches and stuff. So, for sure," said Smith. "I would not say harder, it is more just you have to learn a lot and it is a lot you have to learn, I would say as getting everything down as far as the playbook, I feel like it will come nature."
Smith, if he puts on a good minicamp and training camp, can find himself having an important role on the Chiefs' offense come next season.
