Chiefs Josh Simmons Was Best Value Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best draft picks in the whole draft when they took offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round with the 32nd pick. The Chiefs knew they had to get better upfront on the offensive side of the ball, and by taking Simmons, they now have a good player who can protect starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season and for many more to come.
Simmons was not taken higher in the first round because of the injury we suffered last season in college. If Simmons had entered the draft healthy, he would have been a top 10 pick. But remember, it is not when you go but where you go that matters. Simmons is going to a veteran-led team. He has the best coach in the NFL in Andy Reid, and the best quarterback.
Getting Simmons at the very end of the first round was a steal for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have figured out how to get the most out of their picks, no matter where they take them. Simmons is the latest example of finding players that best fit your needs.
Mike Jones of The Athletic says that Simmons was the best value pick for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, LT, Ohio State
Round 1, No. 32
"Why was the 32nd pick such a great value? Because through the first five games of his second season for the Buckeyes, Simmons looked like a lock for All-America honors and displayed such dominance with his blend of athleticism, strength and instincts that most draft analysts started projecting him as a top-five pick. But a midseason patella tendon injury that required surgery caused his draft stock to take a hit. But the Chiefs believe he’s on track to regain full strength and count themselves fortunate that Simmons fell into their laps. — Mike Jones
The Chiefs filled their biggest need by selecting Simmons in the first round. Simmons, if all goes goo in rehab, should be ready in Week one of the 2025 season. Simmons will be ready to start for the Chiefs if he has to. Simmons will have his mark with his new team.
