The Chiefs’ Offensive Line Faces Key Challenges Moving Forward
The Kansas City Chiefs' main priority this offseason following Super Bowl LIX was to find a way to improve their offensive line. Trading away Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears wasn't ideal, but it had to be done for the franchise to make some room in the bank to pay other stars.
Following the trade of Thuney, the Chiefs signed veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal this offseason, as well as using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to draft offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University.
The initial thought this offseason was that Moore and Simmons would battle for the left tackle role, but that narrative was quickly shut down when the franchise saw how Simmons played when returning from injury. Simmons joined the starting offensive line with the likes of Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor and Kingsley Suamataia for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Going into the third week of the campaign without a win, the Chiefs' offensive line needs to step it up when it comes to making a path for running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Thus far in protecting Patrick Mahomes, they've done solidly.
Offensive Line Rankings
Pro Football Network released its offensive line ranking for all 32 National Football League franchises through the first two weeks of the regular season, and despite the Chiefs' offensive line looking better on paper, they're still awaiting strong performances. The Chiefs unit currently holds spot 24.
- C Creed Humphrey: 81.0 (13th)
- RG Trey Smith: 71.8 (43rd)
- LG Kingsley Suamataia: 70.5 (48th)
- LT Josh Simmons: 69.3 (48th)
- RT Jawaan Taylor: 67.7 (53rd)
- "The Chiefs’ offensive line has played admirably in stretches this season, at least in pass protection. However, in the face of their 0-2 start, Chiefs’ running backs have gained 0.63 yards before contact per carry, just the 25th-best rate in the league," Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor wrote.
- "In the passing game, they’re largely a middling unit; however, they’re allowing a 17.7% quick pressure rate in Patrick Mahomes’ face, which ranks 24th in this metric."
Mahomes has been sacked four times in two games. At this pace, Mahomes would be sacked 36 times in an 18-game season, which was the same number of times he was sacked last season... It was a career-high as well.
Chiefs Kingdom, your most thorough source for free news and information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on the Chiefs’ run game by visiting our Facebook page (here).