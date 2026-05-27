Chiefs Restructure George Karlaftis's Contract, Set Up Future Moves

It's been a busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, including numerous noteworthy free-agent and 2026 NFL Draft acquisitions. With the latter event in the books and players needing to sign as organized team activities (OTAs) kick off, general manager Brett Veach is hard at work.

Veach and Co. freed up some cap room on Wednesday by restructuring the contract of defensive end George Karlaftis. Per Spotrac, the mechanism converted $9.685 million of his salary to a signing bonus, thus creating $7.7M in available space.

In light of the Karlaftis news, many saw the estimated $13M in top-51 cap freedom as a glowing "welcome" sign for a free agent like wideout Stefon Diggs or defensive end Cam Jordan. The salary conversion isn't quite what it appears to be on the surface, though.

Chiefs restructuring the George Karlaftis deal may not be what you think

Simply put, the Chiefs needed this room just to get their top two draft picks under contract. First-round selections Mansoor Delane (No. 6) and Peter Woods (No. 29) carry respective projected cap hits of $7.6M and $3.3M, via Spotrac, for 2026.

Prior to moving some of Karlaftis's money around, there just wasn't enough funding to make the star cornerback and defensive tackle prospects an official part of the team. Given that Karlaftis was already playing on a fair-market deal for the 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 campaigns, it made decent sense to take advantage of that flexibility now.

Kansas City typically likes to roll into the regular season with some wiggle room under the cap. It's a wise strategy, as in-season trades or the rare noteworthy veteran signing can happen once a need arises. In order to add to the roster in the interim, however, another lever might need to be pulled.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, there are a couple of logical options, both along the offensive line.

The biggest example of breathing room could come from right guard Trey Smith. According to Over The Cap, the maximum restructure of his deal (running through 2028) generates $12.5M. With that said, he already has sizable cap hits of just under $25M for this year and almost $28M for each of the ensuing two seasons.

Drawing from the bank of center Creed Humphrey is a better choice. The All-Pro man carries an $8.9M estimated max restructure for this year and has significantly lower cap hits on the remaining years on his pact ($18.1M, $21.6M, $21.6M).

If the Chiefs did create a more pliable cap situation, that'd open the door for an impactful pickup while ushering in a full practice squad and any other decisions at roster cutdowns.

The ball is in Kansas City's court, but this is a necessary start.

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