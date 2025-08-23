WATCH: Josh Simmons Postgame Locker Room

Arrowhead Report

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls for a huddle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls for a huddle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons spoke after Friday’s 29-27 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

On Kingsley Suamataia:

“Kingsley’s been here, and now I’m the next year after. We’re just trying to get that chemistry down for the regular season … It’s a new position for him and there’s times for everybody where with a new change, you’re going to have something. But the way he responds to things, he’s such a leader. Always encouraging, always working his tail off in practice. That’s going to be big, how hard he works.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On playing his longest into a game with Patrick Mahomes, understanding his rhythm, movement, etc.:

“Yeah, he moves around in the pocket, so you just gotta get used to that, try to feel the D-lineman, where he’s working and go on an angle. Other than that, he’s 15, so hell yeah.”

On how his knee feels:

“It’s alright. Just been staying on top of it after practices.”

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On what the first-team offense can take away from Friday, into the regular season:

“Probably just keep working. I know it’s probably cliché but, preseason going into the regular season, just stacking bricks every single day until games start.”

On what excites him about the regular season:

“Probably change of pace. I’m expecting it to be a lot faster, a little stronger than preseason. It’s the NFL (in preseason), but it’s not the regular season. Just ready to take it up a notch.”

On the biggest games he’s played to date:

“I think it would have to be that Notre Dame-Ohio State game, where we went over there (Sept. 23, 2023), and then that 2022 game, against them (Sept. 3, 2022).”

