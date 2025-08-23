WATCH: Josh Simmons Postgame Locker Room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons spoke after Friday’s 29-27 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.
To view his comments, watch below.
On Kingsley Suamataia:
“Kingsley’s been here, and now I’m the next year after. We’re just trying to get that chemistry down for the regular season … It’s a new position for him and there’s times for everybody where with a new change, you’re going to have something. But the way he responds to things, he’s such a leader. Always encouraging, always working his tail off in practice. That’s going to be big, how hard he works.”
On playing his longest into a game with Patrick Mahomes, understanding his rhythm, movement, etc.:
“Yeah, he moves around in the pocket, so you just gotta get used to that, try to feel the D-lineman, where he’s working and go on an angle. Other than that, he’s 15, so hell yeah.”
On how his knee feels:
“It’s alright. Just been staying on top of it after practices.”
On what the first-team offense can take away from Friday, into the regular season:
“Probably just keep working. I know it’s probably cliché but, preseason going into the regular season, just stacking bricks every single day until games start.”
On what excites him about the regular season:
“Probably change of pace. I’m expecting it to be a lot faster, a little stronger than preseason. It’s the NFL (in preseason), but it’s not the regular season. Just ready to take it up a notch.”
On the biggest games he’s played to date:
“I think it would have to be that Notre Dame-Ohio State game, where we went over there (Sept. 23, 2023), and then that 2022 game, against them (Sept. 3, 2022).”
