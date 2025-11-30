Injured or Not, the Chiefs’ O-Line Must Fix This

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign was filled with triumph and success. Ending the regular season with a 15-2 record and eventually playing in their third straight Super Bowl, the Chiefs were on top of the world. However, that team had a major Achilles heel that has bled into 2025.

The Chiefs' offensive line was a major weak point for the franchise in 2024, as Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times last season. In the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, the offensive line had cracks all throughout it, as Mahomes was sacked six times in that game.

Brett Veach and the rest of the scouting department went to work this past offseason to make adjustments to the offensive line, such as drafting Josh Simmons in their first round, as well as signing veteran Jaylon Moore, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers.

To ensure the stability of the offensive line, Trey Smith was signed to an extension earlier this offseason, and Kingsley Suamataia was in line for a bigger role in 2025. While all this was smart in theory, getting into the dog days of the season, the offensive line is in trouble and needs fixing.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Needs to Change

Keeping Mahomes upright has been a struggle for the Chiefs' offensive line this season. Regardless of injuries to Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Chiefs have been dealing with this issue for several weeks now.

Since the Chiefs played the Washington Commanders back in Week 8, Mahomes has been sacked three or more times in each game. The Cowboys brought Mahomes down four times on Thanksgiving, feasting on the weaker offensive line with Simmons and Taylor downgraded to out.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Going into the latter half of the campaign, the Chiefs will need to run the gauntlet if they have any chance at making the playoffs, and the best way of doing that is by realizing the offensive line is weak and making the appropriate adjustments to give them the best chance at victory every game.

Creed Humphrey is the best center in the National Football League. Mike Caliendo has been serviceable this season. Wanya Morris and Moore are both versatile enough to get the job done. Just because the comfort on the line is gone doesn't mean that they can't still find success.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris (64) during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The last game Mahomes wasn't sacked was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been sacked in every other game. If this doesn't change, it might be a long offseason for the reigning AFC champions.

