Chiefs' Josh Simmons Rookie Update
Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they needed to focus on building their offensive line. Specifically, they needed a new left tackle.
In the weeks leading up to Draft Night, many names were getting thrown around in mock drafts, but one stood out: Josh Simmons. An offensive tackle from Ohio State, time and time again, he was predicted to land in the Chiefs' hands at the end of the first round.
Originally, Kansas City held the 31st overall pick after a devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, this is not where Simmons was taken. Just minutes before their selection, the Chiefs traded their pick to the Eagles to go one spot down and gain an additional fifth-round pick.
Thankfully, Simmons was still on the board by pick 32, and he was made a Chief right then and there.
That was back in April. Now, at the end of June, it's been reported that he's made tremendous progress, and is in the midst of injury recovery and a left tackle position battle with free agent acquisition Jaylon Moore.
"Simmons has been working as the starting left tackle during offseason practices," said ESPN's Kansas City Chiefs Reporter Adam Teicher. "Even though these are noncontact sessions, it still represents progress. Simmons is coming off a torn patellar injury, and his timetable for a return to play was uncertain when the Chiefs drafted him. Now, minus a setback, it appears he's on schedule to be their starter when the season begins."
The whole staff has been pleased with the work that Simmons has put into his rehab and recovery, and has gotten consistent praise because of it.
"We weren't quite sure how much we were going to be able to get out of him, but he looks strong,'' head coach Andy Reid said. "You can tell that he rehabbed. He did a nice job with it.''
Teicher also noted the importance of training camp, as that will ultimately decide whether or not Simmons will stay the starter come Week 1.
"A stronger test for Simmons will come during training camp, when he and his teammates will put on the pads for the first time and the physical part of the game will come into play."
