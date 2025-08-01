SI Ranking for Chiefs Players Under 25
The Kansas City Chiefs have a wealth of young talent on both offense and defense. Many of these players are expected to play significant roles this season. The Chiefs aim to ensure they are placed in the best position to succeed, both on and off the field.
The Chiefs have done a good job of doing that over the years and they will have to do it again in 2025. But head coach Andy Reid does not mind doing that and playing with a young roster in some positions. It is all about how they get ready in training camp, and that will show the coaches if they are ready or not.
And this season will have key rookies starting for them as they are looking to make their impact felt in a big way. The Chiefs want to continue the dynasty they have going and the rookies want to be part of it as well.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked the Chiefs players under 25 at No. 6 as a unit.
6. Kansas City Chiefs
Notable players under 25: OT Josh Simmons (22), WR Xavier Worthy (22), DT Omarr Norman-Lott (23), edge George Karlaftis (24), LB Leo Chenal (24), CB Trent McDuffie (24)
The Chiefs nailing the 2022 draft with Karlaftis and McDuffie is a huge reason why they’ve advanced to three consecutive Super Bowls.
Karlaftis put the defense on his back at times last season and was rewarded with a four-year, $93 million contract extension. McDuffie could soon cash in, too, after being named a second-team All-Pro last year and a first-team All-Pro in 2023.
Kansas City has high hopes for Simmons and Norman-Lott providing a boost in the trenches. Worthy displayed flashes as a rookie, but will need to play with more consistency in Year 2.
The Chiefs are well-positioned for the future thanks to their abundance of young talent. Much of the credit goes to general manager Brett Veach. Each offseason, he successfully brings in the right players who perform well on the field. Additionally, he has made smart selections in the NFL Draft, resulting in numerous picks becoming stars for the team. As long as he remains the general manager, he will continue to focus on this success.
