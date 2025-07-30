Chiefs Training Camp Day 7 Highlights
The Kansas City Chiefs had their most grueling practice of the young training camp on Tuesday. The players hit the field in full pads and practiced for two hours and 25 minutes. The duration also marked the longest practice of the camp.
They ran 9-on-7 drills and focused on the running game. They also practiced 1-on-1 pass protection drills. The Chiefs also worked on their "long-drive" drill, where the offense had to drive the length of the field in a two-minute situation to get the ball either in the end zone or in field goal position for Harrison Butker.
Reid described these upcoming practices as being the "dog days" of camp.
"It's hard work. You're out here in the heat, and it's tough," Reid said. "The guys battled through. I appreciate the tempo that they set and all of the energy they gave."
The practice on Tuesday also put an emphasis on the running backs, tight ends, linebackers, and safeties. They were all tested through various rigorous drills.
To begin with, the running backs and tight ends were working on pass protection against a blitzing linebacker or safety. The defensive player has the edge due to having a running start. The offensive player had to pick up the block.
The play was then reversed and the defender had to cover the offensive player on a pass play. The players worked hard, and according to Chiefs.com, they looked good in performing the drills.
The players said it was a fun drill that tests all four position groups in a variety of ways. Tight end Noah Gray and running back Elijah Mitchell stood out in the drill and drew rave reviews.
The Chiefs then worked on their 11-on-11 team drills. Different players stood out on both sides of the football.
Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals, who is having a good camp so far, made a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone on Tuesday. A few snaps after Royals' gem, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore also grabbed nice touchdowns as the period wound down.
The injury report got longer on Tuesday as cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring), cornerback Eric Scott (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (ankle) and tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) did not take the field.
Additionally, wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), wide receiver Xavier Worthy (banged his head), linebacker Cooper McDonald (sick), and wide receiver Skyy Moore (hamstring) left early. Most of these do not appear to be serious and should not create long-term concerns.
