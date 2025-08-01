Chiefs Veteran WR Has Grown as a Leader
The Kansas City Chiefs have several goals they'd like to reach this season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he has to find a way to launch the football downfield more often to bring back more explosiveness in that regard.
However, with those goals set comes the execution of steps to achieve them. One of the best steps to achieve an offensive goal is by having a leader emerge in the Chiefs' wide receiving room. The Chiefs' wide receiving room has been thrown through the ringer so far in training camp, but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed that one of those leaders who has quickly emerged this training camp has been veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is going into his third season with the Chiefs and his ninth season in the National Football League.
Smith-Schuster was told about Coach Reid's comments following Wednesday's training camp practice, and the leadership is something that he takes pride in doing.
- "I mean, it's a huge responsibility. I take it pretty seriously. We got a bunch of young guys in the room, different ages, and for me, it's a big responsibility. I take full control of, and I think you know I lead by not just by my words but by my actions, and I said there's a lot of guys, a lot of experience, different ages, and you know everyone's coachable, so you know I'm glad to take that responsibility," Smith-Schuster said.
Smith-Schuster's type of leadership isn't what some would assume it would be in the game of football. His leadership is the type that has reflected well thus far through training camp, and is something the Chiefs hope he will continue to do going into the regular season.
- "I'm the guy that's not always serious. I like to have fun, have a good time, make the environment very comfortable for them to come talk to me about anything, and vice versa, right? Ask how their family's doing, how they're doing today. I know every single day we show up and it's about football, but I think it's also very important to ask about their personal life and how they're doing."
