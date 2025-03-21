Chiefs WR Could Be Most Underrated Re-Signing for 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs smartly reunited with veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one year deal for the 2025-26 campaign.
After appearing in 14 games for the franchise in his second go around, the Chiefs found it important to have Smith-Schuster back on the roster for his third stint with the team.
Out of all his full seasons in the NFL, Smith-Schuster had a down season in 2024's campaign, hauling in 231 receiving yards in 14 games, while scoring two touchdowns. His 18 receptions was also the second lowest amount to his career thus far through 104 regular season games played.
That being said, the Chiefs knew what they were doing when they first signed Smith-Schuster in 2022, where he dropped 933 receiving yards in 16 games with the franchise, and also helped the team hoist up another Lombardi Trophy when it was all said and done.
After a hamstring injury kept him out for three games, Smith-Schuster could have easily seen his 231 receiving yards increase should he have played a full season. But now with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins taking his talents to the Baltimore Ravens, Smith-Schuster could see his game return to elite form.
At one point in his career, Smith-Schuster was one of the more elite receivers in the National Football League. In his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiving veteran dropped 2,343 receiving yards in 30 games. If the Chiefs are able to get Smith-Schuster to return to that form, the wide receiving room in Kansas City could still easily be atop of the AFC West.
The former second round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is currently listed behind Xavier Worthy in ESPN's depth chart for the Chiefs, but could easily slide into the second wide receiving spot if Rashee Rice is still trying to rehab his lateral collateral ligament in his left knee that he injured last season.
Going into his age 28-29 season, there still seems to be fire left in Smith-Schuster, especially if the Chiefs are able to light a match under him to get him to return to his 2022 form. We will have to wait and see, but there is still upside coming from the veteran wide receiver.
