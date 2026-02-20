With Rice’s Future in Question, Chiefs Could Eye Draft’s Top 2 WRs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When life gives the Chiefs lemons, as it did in 2025, they might not make lemonade. But they could take Makai Lemon in the draft.

They also could take Carnell Tate. Either of those could be available when the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9 on April 23. And if the Chiefs go edge rusher or Jeremiyah Love in the first round, they’ll be back up soon enough on Day 2 – where Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson could make a steal early in the second round.

Plus, now that Rashee Rice’s future is in question, wide receiver on Wednesday suddenly became a bigger need for the Chiefs.

Here’s a look at the two top wide receivers in most mock drafts prior to next week’s scouting combine.

Makai Lemon, USC

A 5-11, 195-pound speedster from Southern Cal, Lemon projects as a slot receiver. An All-American last season, he averaged 14.6 yards per reception with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 catches. He also returned kicks and punts when the Trojans needed him.

Pro Football Focus mocked Lemon to the Chiefs at No. 9, although many other analysts see Lemon off the board before Kansas City is on the clock.

“After making some improvements to their offensive line over the past couple of drafts,” PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness wrote earlier this month, “the Chiefs now have a Top-10 pick to try to give Patrick Mahomes his best wide receiver since Tyreek Hill. Lemon averaged 3.13 yards per route run and dropped just 2.5 percent of the catchable targets thrown his way this past season.”

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Taller than Lemon at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Tate is more of a Z receiver projected to line up off the line, and could make an excellent target in Andy Reid’s offense. He was even more explosive than Lemon, averaging 17.2 yards per catch (51 receptions, 875 yards, nine touchdowns).

Jesse Newell, who covers the Chiefs for The Athletic, mocked the Ohio State receiver to Kansas City on Thursday in a draft of NFL beat writers from each market.

“A sneaky need for the Chiefs is at receiver,” Newell wrote, “where they have only two players under contract beyond 2026 (Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals). This draft fell in a positive way, then, with Tate the first receiver off the board. He’s a good team fit, as well.

“The Chiefs typically target run-after-catch guys, but too often last year, they were in need of an outside receiver who could create route separation and be a contested-catch option. Tate — he most often draws George Pickens comps from draft analysts — would be a welcome addition for new receivers coach Chad O’Shea, while also giving Patrick Mahomes a QB-friendly option for years to come.”

