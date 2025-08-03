Chiefs Wide Receiving Duo Go Way Back
The Kansas City Chiefs entered training camp to strengthen the relationship between their wide receivers and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the offensive explosiveness last season was lacking. Fortunately for the Chiefs, two of their wide receivers share a bond that goes back before their time in Kansas City.
Juju Smith-Schuster enters his third season with the Chiefs this season, but after his first season with the Chiefs in 2022, he donned the threads of the New England Patriots. In 2023, Smith-Schuster collected 260 receiving yards in 11 games played in New England, but created a friendship that's being renewed in 2025.
The Chiefs have high hopes for former second-round draft pick by the Patriots, and former teammate of Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, on their offense in 2025. Thornton played in New England from 2022 to 2024 and signed with the Chiefs last season after being waived by the Patriots.
While both Thornton and Smith-Schuster only spent one year together in New England, the two created a bond that has aided the Chiefs well thus far through training camp. Thornton spoke to the media on Saturday to discuss his feelings towards his former Patriot teammate.
- "When he first got to New England, me and Juju, we locked in instantly. We used to get catches in after practice and stuff like that. So me and Juju, we got the tight bond, that's my guy right there," Thornton said.
Smith-Schuster spoke to the media on July 30 and shared his opinion on how Thornton has done thus far through Chiefs training camp.
- "Tyquan has come a long way, man. He's a guy who can stretch the field and even be physical, too. As you guys saw today, you know, those repetitive that you guys see that like Pat. Pat loves a guy who can run. And then Tyquan can run. He can run for days. He's going out there. He's making plays. He's showing up in camp."
- "I think he's having a great camp, you know, as far as our receiver room. And every single day, he's always asking questions, trying to get the knowledge of the game, and how he can be better. And he's always improving. So I'm super excited for him to be a part of the team this year."
Juju has been a leader to the younger players thus far through training camp, and perhaps the bond that he and Thornton share will benefit the offense's chemistry as a whole entering the 2025 regular season.
