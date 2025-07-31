Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster Likes What He Sees From 2 Fellow WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes going into the new season, regardless of how their 2024 campaign ended. Some would say that the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles just lit a fire underneath Kansas City, and the heat has been felt so far through training camp, both figuratively and physically.
When you have quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the roster, hopes can never be too low for the franchise aiming to get back to the playoffs. But Mahomes is going to need some help this season from his wide receivers if he and the rest of the team want to punch their ticket to their fourth-straight Super Bowl appearance.
Veterans have emerged as leaders so far this training camp, especially veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster has had eyes on several receivers he shares the room with, mentoring and answering any and all questions players younger than he have for him.
Smith-Schuster has found two of his teammates impressive so far this training camp: one being a veteran and one being a rookie.
Rookie
Jalen Royals has not only turned the head of Smith-Schuster thus far this training camp, but several other wide receivers and coaches. Royals is a fourth-round draft pick who could see a larger role on offense this season, depending on how things unfold with Rashee Rice's situation.
So far, Smith-Schuster has liked what he has seen from the rookie.
- "He's a rookie who's very strong. Quiet dude, but works really hard. I don't know if you guys know, but when he's out there, he's aura farming. And I think that's something that, you know, you guys don't get to see a lot. He's a guy that's going to show up every day and just work. You know, he doesn't say a lot. He's very coachable. He's a sponge. He's a great dude to be around in that room," Smith-Schuster said on Wednesday.
Veteran
Smith-Schuster has also enjoyed what he's been seeing from Tyquan Thornton, a player who looks to establish himself as a vital part of the Chiefs' wide receiving room.
- "Tyquan has come a long way, man. He's a guy who can stretch the field and even be physical, too. As you guys saw today, you know, those repetitive that you guys see that like Pat. Pat loves a guy who can run. And then Tyquan can run. He can run for days. He's going out there. He's making plays. He's showing up in camp."
- "I think he's having a great camp, you know, as far as our receiver room. And every single day, he's always asking questions, trying to get the knowledge of the game, and how he can be better. And he's always improving. So I'm super excited for him to be a part of the team this year."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.