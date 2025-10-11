Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Show Same Costly Flaw in Last Two Games

The Kansas City Chiefs also get NFL's No. 1-scoring offense for 2nd time in 3 weeks.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After the Chiefs decisively neutralized the league’s No. 1 scoring offense two weeks ago, Andy Reid said his defensive coordinator was angry.

“He had a great plan,” Reid said after the Chiefs beat Baltimore, 37-20, Sept. 28. “You take that first drive out and then that last run, he had a good day. He got so mad after that last run; he about jumped out of his shoes.”

justice hil
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That last run, Justice Hill’s 71-yard touchdown just one play after the two-minute warning, infuriated Steve Spagnuolo. That’s because he cares most about one statistic: Points.

He’ll have to care a lot this week when Kansas City (2-3) hosts Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). For the second time in three weeks, Spagnuolo gets the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, a title now claimed by the Lions (34.8 points per game).

And the one dubious commonality between the Week 4 win and last week’s disappointing loss at Jacksonville is the final play. The Chiefs’ defense has surrendered touchdowns on the last snap in each game.

trevor lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a game-winning rushing touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone by now has seen last week’s fateful final snap, Trevor Lawrence’s stumble-six touchdown. And while viral social-media video ridiculed a humble Chris Jones, Spagnuolo said Jones was one of many who had a chance to prevent the quarterback’s game-winning score.

“There was a lot of things on that play that could have gone a little bit better,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “I think all the guys will tell you that, and we need to find a way.

“Really, when you look at it, we got a little bit fortunate and lucky that he got stepped on. I mean, it was a it was a pass play that we needed to defend. We were expecting a pass that didn't materialize because he stumbled. And what happened happened.”

This week's goal: Reverse the trend

What happens on the final defensive play Sunday night is something the Chiefs are hoping to reverse. And that’s something they know they can control. Regardless of how many yards the Lions pile up, what matters most is how many times they change the scoreboard.

“Our thing always, our No. 1 goal going into these games is to limit points allowed,” Spagnuolo added. “And it'll be the same focus. With all the weapons that they have, we're going to have to pick and choose who we, quote-unquote, try to take away. And then some guys are going to have to do some heavy lifting on their own.”

david montgomer
Lions running back David Montgomery runs against Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI