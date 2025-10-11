Chiefs Show Same Costly Flaw in Last Two Games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After the Chiefs decisively neutralized the league’s No. 1 scoring offense two weeks ago, Andy Reid said his defensive coordinator was angry.
“He had a great plan,” Reid said after the Chiefs beat Baltimore, 37-20, Sept. 28. “You take that first drive out and then that last run, he had a good day. He got so mad after that last run; he about jumped out of his shoes.”
That last run, Justice Hill’s 71-yard touchdown just one play after the two-minute warning, infuriated Steve Spagnuolo. That’s because he cares most about one statistic: Points.
For the second time in three weeks
He’ll have to care a lot this week when Kansas City (2-3) hosts Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). For the second time in three weeks, Spagnuolo gets the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, a title now claimed by the Lions (34.8 points per game).
And the one dubious commonality between the Week 4 win and last week’s disappointing loss at Jacksonville is the final play. The Chiefs’ defense has surrendered touchdowns on the last snap in each game.
Everyone by now has seen last week’s fateful final snap, Trevor Lawrence’s stumble-six touchdown. And while viral social-media video ridiculed a humble Chris Jones, Spagnuolo said Jones was one of many who had a chance to prevent the quarterback’s game-winning score.
“There was a lot of things on that play that could have gone a little bit better,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “I think all the guys will tell you that, and we need to find a way.
“Really, when you look at it, we got a little bit fortunate and lucky that he got stepped on. I mean, it was a it was a pass play that we needed to defend. We were expecting a pass that didn't materialize because he stumbled. And what happened happened.”
This week's goal: Reverse the trend
What happens on the final defensive play Sunday night is something the Chiefs are hoping to reverse. And that’s something they know they can control. Regardless of how many yards the Lions pile up, what matters most is how many times they change the scoreboard.
“Our thing always, our No. 1 goal going into these games is to limit points allowed,” Spagnuolo added. “And it'll be the same focus. With all the weapons that they have, we're going to have to pick and choose who we, quote-unquote, try to take away. And then some guys are going to have to do some heavy lifting on their own.”
