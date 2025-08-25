WATCH: Running Back Kareem Hunt on Red Carpet at ‘The Kingdom’ Premiere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt spoke from the red carpet at the formal premiere of The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center.
To view his comments, watch below.
On whether he’s had time to watch all six episodes of The Kingdom:
“I didn't watch the whole thing. I watched a few episodes, like, two, three. I think they put it together so well. It's great to be able to acknowledge how great Kansas City is Coach (Andy) Reid, and everybody who was a part of this, and, the people who put this in together. It's amazing.”
On how he felt that his story was featured in the docuseries:
“Yeah, it was good, but you know, it's one of those things that's never easy. I'm grateful to be able to have the opportunity to be back here and play ball again, for the Chiefs. So other than that, I just think they did a great job, putting it all together. My story, I don't ever like talking about it. I kind of try to forget about it. So that's where I stand.”
On the importance of telling his story:
“It was very important, but it's one of those things that, I'm moving forward, you know. I'm trying to better myself and leave the past in the past. And, that's how I look at it.”
On what emotions bubbled up watching his story told:
“For sure. It's never easy, seeing that and to think about something that really hurt me, so I don't even think about that.”
On Andy Reid and his response to Hunt’s text message in September last year:
“Yeah, Coach Reid, he's one of the best to ever do it, man. He's one of those who players respect and stand by his side. So, I would never have anything negative to say about the Chiefs or anything like that. So, I'm grateful to be back. I love Kansas City and the Chiefs. I love the Kingdom. So that's where, I’ll leave that at. I don't even like talking about. You know that that situation, it's hard for me to watch.”
On learning more about the history of the franchise:
“My rookie year (2017), they filled us in on it, but I didn't know too much. … Watching the first two episodes, I learned a lot about the history, about the Chiefs and everything. So, it was everything. So, it was just one of those things that’s good to know. I want to go experience that and see that. So other than that, I'm just grateful to be back, man, and go out there and get to play football.”
