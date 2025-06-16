Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on Preparing for the New Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get the ball rolling once again next season. They have done good things this offseason that have set themselves up for success heading into 2025.
One area of focus for the Chiefs during training camp is developing a better run game. The Chiefs, when they run the ball well, are almost impossible to stop on offense. It opens up a lot more things for the offense. It gives head coach Andy Reid freedom to call any play in his playbook, and it gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes opportunities to take shots downfield.
Last season, the Chiefs' run game was not up to the speed of what they were used to seeing from previous seasons. There were a couple of factors that played into that, like Isiah Pacheco getting hurt early in the season and the offensive line not playing up to par all season. It was a real struggle once Pacheco was injured.
They did bring in veteran running back Kareem Hunt, but it was not enough for the Chiefs to get their run game going in 2024. Hunt had a spark here and there, but it was not the same one we are used to seeing. The Chiefs still got to the Super Bowl with a sub-par running back. Now, as they get to the 2025 season, they are looking to be a team with balance on the offensive side of the ball.
Now that Hunt will get a good training camp and a full offseason with the Chiefs once again, that can be the thing he needs to get going, like he is used to seeing from him.
"It feels good to get this spring work in and you know tune up for you know training camp," said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. "So you know it feels good."
"It is going to help me get my body in shape, you know, hitting and grinding out those long tough days, and you know, training camp. That is what helps you get through the season ... I like having a summer, but it is all good, you know what I mean, that is football ... I love the guys, I love the stuff, I love everyone all around.
