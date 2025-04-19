How the Chiefs Should Approach the NFL Draft
Football games are won along the offensive and defensive lines. Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, that is where their most pressing needs are. The Chiefs' offensive line quietly struggled at times last season and struggled on the biggest stage in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City has the best quarterback in the league and one of the best quarterbacks in league history under center but have him behind an offensive line in desperate need of additional talent. The Chiefs.
Although the Chiefs have added to both lines this offseason, but need to continue doing so, as it is arguably the roster's most significant weakness. Kansas City owns the 31st pick in the NFL Draft and could use it to draft a talented player for either position group.
While many rightfully believe the Chiefs will draft an offensive lineman in the first round, Ben Solak of ESPN thinks otherwise. Solak projects Kansas City to use their late first round pick on a defensive lineman to help improve a position that was hit hard in free agency.
"The Chiefs struggled with depth at three positions last season: left tackle, wide receiver, and cornerback. The hope is the cornerback issue is solved by free agent acquisition Kristian Fulton, but the departures of defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi have sprung a new leak in the depth chart. They lost nearly 1,000 snaps at defensive tackle and added only Jerry Tillery on a one-year deal in relief," Solak said.
Solak believes the Chiefs would benefit from using their late first round pick on a defensive tackle to help solidify their defensive line.
"The good news is the end of the first round is a nice spot to get a defensive tackle in this class.Derrick Harmon (Oregon) would be the dream of all dreams, but the Chiefs likely represent his floor at No. 31. (I wouldn't mind a small trade-up, a la the Xavier Worthy deal last year, to go get him.) Otherwise, Kenneth Grant (Michigan) is a space-gobbling nose tackle with pass-rush upside, and Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) is a slippery penetrator with run-defending upside. Pick your poison," Solak said.
