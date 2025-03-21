REPORT: Chiefs Still the Kings of the AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the cream of the crop in the National Football League over the past five seasons. After playing in five of the past six Super Bowls, no team in the league has represented winning and consistency like the Chiefs have. Still, they have work to do this summer.
Kansas City has been the team to beat over the past few seasons. However, they were beaten and beaten resoundingly by the Philadelphia Eagles in the most recent Super Bowl. Losses in the Super Bowl, especially blowout losses, tend to make people forget how good a team is.
Although it will be difficult to overlook the Chiefs as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, Kansas City's Super Bowl loss has knocked some of the aura off Mahomes and company. Still, they are one of the best teams in the American Football Conference and the NFL.
Jordan Dejani of CBS Sports recently ranked each team in the AFC after each team's early moves in free agency. While the Chiefs may have lost the Super Bowl and a few of their best players in free agency, Dejani believes they are still the best team in the conference.
"Brett Veach quickly targeted Moore to serve as Patrick Mahomes' new left tackle, then [Kristian] Fulton and [Elijah] Mitchell could be important, underrated contributors if they can stay healthy," Dejani said. "The Chiefs have had a solid offseason since they found a way to keep Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. There's still some work to be done, but the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl three years in a row, and I'm not ready to take them off the No. 1 spot in the AFC."
The Chiefs are likely to again be the team to beat in the NFL on a weekly basis, even though they are not the defending Super Bowl champions. Having a target on their backs after losing the Super Bowl explains just how well-respected the Chiefs are around the league.
However, it also means the Chiefs must continue to improve their roster this offseason, as teams around the league again plan to do all they can to beat the Chiefs.
