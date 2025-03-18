Analyst Predicts Major NFL Draft Trade For Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing issues were on full display in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While many factors went into the blowout loss, the Chiefs' offensive line was undoubtedly one of the biggest reasons for the team's recent Super Bowl losses.
While Kansas City made a couple of moves in free agency to help solidify their offensive line, the unit still needs additional help. The Chiefs' offensive line did not just have an off game against the Eagles; they were thoroughly beaten and outplayed. Kansas City has work to do this offseason.
The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League and an offensive line that struggles to protect him when playing the types of teams the Chiefs have to beat to win a Super Bowl.
When analyzing the Chiefs' offensive line, Colin Cowherd and Danny Perkins of FOX Sports did not mince words. The analysts believe the Chiefs have ignored arguably their most significant need for far too long, and it came back to bite them at the worst possible moment.
With that said, the Chiefs did invest in left tackle Jaylon Moore to potentially be their long-term tackle. Only time will tell just how right the Chiefs are, but the spotlight is on them.
Despite this, Fox Sports NFL analyst Danny Parkins believes the Chiefs could make a splash this offseason in the NFL Draft. Parkins also thinks this could be Travis Kelce's last season, forcing the Chiefs to try to find his successor ahead of time via the upcoming draft.
“This is the last year of Kelce; he’s made it clear,” Parkins said. “But I could see the Chiefs trading up in the first round for a tackle. I could see that happening, or a tight end, yes, like, I just think I can see a big draft-day move for the Chiefs to try to inject a blue-chip offensive player.”
The Chiefs have more than a few things to figure out this offseason. After being unquestionably the best team in the league over the past few years, an unproductive offseason may not be the end of the Chiefs' success, but it could spell the end of their dominance.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.