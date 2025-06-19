Chiefs' Suamataia Must Prove His Worth This Season
Kingsley Suamataia was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft for one reason: to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs have consistently struggled with finding a reliable offensive line in the past few years, specifically at the left tackle position. Even with high-value picks in recent drafts, such as guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey, it hasn't seemed to be enough and has often been the reason for Kansas City losing crucial games.
Suamataia was drafted in the second round (63rd overall) with the hope that the Chiefs could finally have a cornerstone left tackle for years to come. Although he started last season at left tackle, it would immediately go downhill from there when he let up two sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
This isn't to say that he doesn't possess talent, as he still is only 22 years old and has a lot of growth ahead of him. To PFF's Dalton Wasserman, Suamataia is the Chiefs' "make-or-break" player in 2025.
"Kansas City’s offensive line will be in the spotlight again this season," said Wasserman. "2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia could be a critical part of the improvement efforts moving forward. In limited work last season, mostly at left tackle, Suamataia recorded an ugly 37.9 PFF overall grade while struggling mightily in pass protection. This year, he could be the starting left guard after the team traded Joe Thuney to Chicago."
Even though he was drafted to play left tackle, Suamataia has been moved this offseason to left guard, a position he played on the Chiefs' scout team his rookie year. With Joe Thuney getting traded to the Bears, Suamataia has a good chance to win the position battle and earn another starting shot.
"If the Chiefs continue to struggle to protect Patrick Mahomes, they will have a tough time returning to the Super Bowl for a fourth straight season," Wasserman added.
Wasserman emphasized that protecting Mahomes has to be Kansas City's top priority this season, as it lays the foundation for the entire offense to succeed. The Chiefs already have a plethora of talented skill players, but none of it matters if they can't get the ball.
