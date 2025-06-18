Chiefs’ Receiving Corps Disrespected in Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs' passing attack will be much better in 2025 than it was in 2024. The Chiefs' wide receiver room was hit with injuries early on in the season, and that prevented them from being as effective as they could be.
One would think that having Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, the clear-cut best quarterback in the NFL, would mean that the Chiefs have the best pass game in the NFL. Although Mahomes has shown he can make do with whoever's on the roster, sometimes the talent disparity is too much.
Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense planned accordingly in 2024, and they were much more willing to run the ball and take what the defense gave them. Their offense used to be virtually unstoppable with their insane collection of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but recently, they've been okay with doing the bare minimum to win games.
Despite their lack of explosive offense, the Chiefs only lost one game en route to their third consecutive Super Bowl, and their offense only looks to get better next season. Health will play a factor, but they made sure to continue to add more talent through the draft with Jalen Royals.
Pro Football Focus released its ranking of each team's wide receiver corps ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and the Chiefs didn't even crack the top ten. They're placed 14th overall with the reasoning being their offensive trio has yet to see the field much.
"Rashee Rice led the NFL in catches and receiving yards before his injury last season, and though 2024 was a small sample size, it marked back-to-back seasons of 85.0-plus PFF receiving grades", said Trevor Sikkema of PFF.
Rashee Rice is looking to bounce back from his injury in his sophomore year and once again be a prominent member of the Chiefs' offense. In 2025, he'll be more successful than ever, as teams know they have to guard Xavier Worthy as best as they can while also contending with Hollywood Brown.
"Xavier Worthy ended his rookie season with 88.7 and 86.1 PFF receiving grades in his final two games of the postseason. If Hollywood Brown can give the Chiefs a fully healthy season, in addition to whatever Travis Kelce has left in the tank, this could be a difficult group to cover".
Travis Kelce's also looking for a bounce-back season after his worst statistical season in the NFL last year. Overall, things are looking up for the Chiefs' passing attack, and they'll be in good hands no matter who's taking the snaps.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.