Chiefs' Humphrey Breaks Down Patrick Mahomes' Film Review Process
The Kansas City Chiefs have built one of the more impressive rosters in the National Football League, mainly through the NFL Draft. Drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017 set the franchise up well for the future at the quarterback position, but in 2021, the Chiefs added a much-needed center.
The Chiefs drafted center Creed Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as Humphrey and Mahomes have only grown their game since their first meeting. As it stands, both Mahomes and Humphrey are two of the best players at their position, but that didn't just happen overnight.
Humphrey and Mahomes didn't create the connection they have just on the football field; the process started in the film room. The two often watch film together, taking notes and designing what they should do. Recently joining Chris Long on Green Light, Humphrey revealed the process that the two do when reviewing a film, and revealed the breakdown of Mahomes' football IQ.
"Pat's definitely got the clicker, he's breaking everything down, I'm just in there watching it with him," Humphrey said. "It's just so fun being able to break down film with him and kind of see how his mind works, how he's watching film, all the things he's seen, all the little details."
"Whether it's the D-Line all the way to the secondary, he's finding every sort of detail he can and it's impressive. Being able to watch those film sessions with him, I feel like I'm learning so much about football and learning different things every week. So, it's awesome, and we have fun in there too, we get to talk about a ton of stuff."
Humphrey's involvement on the Chiefs' offensive line makes everybody better. Throughout his career, Humphrey has brought in three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod, making him one of the more feared centers in the NFL. Knowing that he's in front of Mahomes, it almost makes the Chiefs' offensive line impregnable.
The story of the offseason for the Chiefs was to improve the offensive line, and Humphrey sees that moving in the right direction.
"We've got a lot of new faces in the building right now. So, just seeing those guys and how they react to certain things... It's been great so far, these young guys have come in and they've done a great job. They're picking up the concepts and schemes well, assignments well, so it's been fun watching that."
