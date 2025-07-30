Chiefs' Suamataia Has Grown Tremendously
The Kansas City Chiefs have been pushing hard at this year's training camp, making sure both their offense and their defense are set and ready to go come the start of the 2025 season.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs this offseason and their last few years in general has been the offensive line. While studs like center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith have done nothing but boost the team, the rest of the up-front protection has been rocky at times.
Guard Joe Thuney was a great part of this team, but was traded to the Chicago Bears for a future 4th-rounder after Super Bowl LIX. Where did that leave Kansas City? Stuck at left tackle and left guard.
Even though the Chiefs drafted Ohio State rookie Josh Simmons to hopefully fill the left tackle void, along with bringing in free agent Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers. But still, left guard remained a question mark:
Kingsley Suamataia
Drafted in 2024 originally as a left tackle, Suamataia has transitioned into a guard here at this year's training camp.
"Things are going well," Sumataia stated in a recent press conference. I've been taking on the work at guard, and everything happens a lot faster inside. So it's been about shifting my mindset from playing on the outside to adjusting to the interior, learning from Trey and the other inside guys."
He played week 18 last season as a guard, which helped him smooth the process over into this offseason.
"Man, it was good, Sumataia continued. Coach [Andy Reid] just wanted to throw me in there and see what I could do. Man, it's great being able to be physical off the ball, being man-to-man contact right off the ball. So, I'm just working at it every day. Like I said, you see Trey, you know, best guard, and I got the best center next to me, so I'm trying to be up there with those guys and keep up with them."
Probably the best thing for Suamataia is that he's surrounded by great and successful teammates, whom he's been looking to learn from even starting day one:
"I’m definitely asking a lot of questions—probably annoying him at this point! That’s the plan though—I’m right behind him every day, constantly in his ear, trying to improve my craft so I can help this team any way I can."
