Chiefs QB Will Play Better Knowing His Blindside is Covered
The Kansas Cwith last seasonity Chiefs know that they must get better on the offensive side of the ball to get back to the Super Bowl next season and potentially win another championship. One thing the Chiefs struggled with last season was their offensive line. The Chiefs tried everything in their power to see what would work for them on the offense last season, but they could not figure it out.
Now, as the Chiefs are getting ready for the new season, they have made a couple of moves that will help them on the offensive line. They will need it if they want to be serious contenders in 2025. The rest of the league has seen how to beat the Chiefs, from the Super Bowl last year. And they will all try to push the same buttons if they are playing the Chiefs next year.
The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes do not want to be in the same situation in 2025 as they were last season. They do not want to be figuring out the offensive line during the season. They want to be able to put together a starting five upfront that can give them the best chance to not only protect Mahomes good but also give the team the chance to win each week.
“It’s definitely a big responsibility,” said second-year lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who began his career last September by struggling at left tackle and is now competing for a starting job at left guard. “It’s taking that pride and telling yourself, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna block for this guy. He’s got my back and man, you give him time and he’ll slice up that defense.’
“It just gives us that bigger chip on our shoulders — so we’re gonna come right back and punch back even harder this year.”
“There’s stuff that we need to correct, whether it’s on the mental side or physical side,” Humphrey said. “It’s just making sure you’re ready to go the full effort, full speed, on game day. It’s on us to correct it. Everybody came in (this spring) with a great attitude, ready to roll.”
Next season will be a big one for the Chiefs. We are once again going to see how they bounce back after a Super Bowl loss. If history tells us anything, it is that the Chiefs will be in prime position to get to the big game in 2025.
