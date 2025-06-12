Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Believes in Offensive Weapons Heading into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want to do one thing and one thing only next season, and that is to win the Super Bowl in 2025. The Chiefs got to the big game last season, but they could not finish, and that is where the team got exposed and needed to fix the problems that were on their team doing that time. The Chiefs have made those changes, but that does not mean they have it fixed.
The Chiefs still have to go on the field in 2025 and prove it. But the reason why many feel optimistic about the Chiefs being a top contender again next season is the ability to regroup and find the right players to replace the ones that left. And the Chiefs did that, and their coaching staff will make sure these players are ready for whatever comes their way next season.
We have seen it before, so what makes the people who say that the Chiefs are going to take a step back next season? Many think the Chiefs are not going to be the team that wins games easily next season.
But the Chiefs will be better next season because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not because of his greatness, but because he is great. It is because Mahomes will have full faith and belief in his teammates on the offensive side of the ball. Nothing made it clearer than the moves the Chiefs made this offseason in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs' offense will be bringing back an offensive weapon group that is familiar with the team and Mahomes. Some veteran players will be back as well. And you know that they had talks with Mahomes before made many deals to bring back weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
Last season, the Chiefs' wide receivers were injured most of the season. The Chiefs had to rely on rookie Xavier Worthy, but he played well and stepped up. Now they are looking to build off that.
The Chiefs brought back Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. These two players can be good for the Chiefs, but they need to stay healthy. They are also going to have Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore back. And the Chiefs also only got one wide receiver in the draft with Jalen Royals.
The Chiefs got the okay from Mahomes on his weapons, and Mahomes knows they can do something special next season.
