Chiefs Reveal Inactives Before Raiders Battle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kristian Fulton is again a healthy inactive on Sunday for the Chiefs, who square off with division-rival Las Vegas.
Fulton, who in March signed a two-year, $20 million deal, with $15 million guaranteed, will miss his fifth game after the Chiefs (3-3) de-activated him before Sunday’s game (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
A 5-11, 197-pound veteran out of LSU, Fulton injured his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the Eagles, then missed the next two games after the Chiefs listed him as questionable. When Kansas City removed him from the injury report last week, he was still inactive for the Sunday night win over Detroit.
Coverage chemistry
The Chiefs may not want to disturb the coverage chemistry they established last week, when they held the league’s No. 1 scoring offense to only 17 points. Jared Goff had just 203 passing yards and his favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, to nine catches but only 45 yards.
It was the 41st game in St. Brown’s career with at least seven receptions, including playoffs, but by far his lowest average per catch (5.0). And limiting the two-time All-Pro was significant because the Chiefs didn’t get effective pass rush with their front four.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City’s starting left tackle, is again inactive. The Chiefs declared him out on Friday. The rookie’s situation remains unclear. Head coach Andy Reid has opted to keep details private and Patrick Mahomes offered only that he’s praying for his teammate.
Veteran Jaylon Moore will get his second straight start in place of Simmons on Sunday.
Raiders update
Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is inactive for a third straight game, and the Chiefs aren’t complaining. As a rookie last year, Bowers had 10 catches for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown the last time Las Vegas visited Arrowhead Stadium.
Jakobi Meyers, who like Bowers returned to practice late this week, is also inactive. That means the Raiders are likely to depend on their run game, especially rookie Ashton Jeanty.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
CB Kristian Fulton
TE Jared Wiley
RB Elijah Mitchell
T Josh Simmons
DE Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders
RB Zamir White
WR Jakobi Meyers
G Caleb Rogers
TE Brock Bowers
DT JJ Pegues
DT Tonika Hemingway
